Minister Mupfumira weeps in court, Thrown behind bars..pictures

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira who is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of public office yesterday wept in a Harare court after acting chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi placed her on custodial remand for 21 days.

Mupfumira sobbed after Mr Mutevedzi upheld an application by the State to detain her for 21 days as provided under the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Section 32, which empowers the State to seek further detention due to the gravity of a case.

Mupfumira was arrested on Thursday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on corruption allegations involving US$95 million National Social Security Authority (Nssa) funds.

