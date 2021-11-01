Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a preparatory briefing at 2:30am early this morning.

This was on the sidelines of the UN climate change Glasgow summit, Scotland, and meant to push his anti-sanctions campaign.

The Zimbabwean leader is expected to sell his campaign at this global forum.

This comes high on the heels of UN Envoy Alena Douhan’s report calling for the removal of sanctions.

Douhan, who in the Southern African country has called for dialogue to end the sanctions.

However, the West maintains that the sanctions are targetted and meant to punish human rights abusers.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa is said to bave roped in eight clerics in his bid, according to his publicists.

Zwnews