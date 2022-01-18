Zanu PF Kwekwe Central Shadow MP Kandros Mugabe has boldly declared that he is the ‘gonyeti’ (vernacular for haulage truck) that is carrying Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s projected Five Million votes in the Midlands town ahead of harmonised elections expected next year.

A buoyant Mugabe, who is expected to clash with humiliatingly dismissed former state security minister Owen Ncube’s nephew, Energy Dhala Ncube, in Zanu PF primary elections Thursday this week, said he was determined to reclaim the Kwekwe Central seat for the ruling party and contribute towards the Five Million votes projected for Mnangagwa, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

“Ini ndiri gonyeti rakasenga ma votes aBaba VaMnangagwa muno mu Kwekwe Central”, Mugabe said amid ululations from the supporters.

“As Zanu PF, we are sending a clear message to the Opposition that we are ready to reclaim our seat. We are ready bury the hatchet on Thursday and reunite our people as we go forward.”

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the death of National Patriotic Front (NPF) legislator Masango Matambanadzo in July last year.

In the event that he out-ballots Dhala in Thursday’s intra-party polls, Mugabe will clash with MDC Alliance candidate, Judith Tobaiwa in the by-elections set for 26 March, 2022.

Judith is daughter to late Kwekwe deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa who also served as the city’s Mayor at one time.

Mugabe, who is also an Archbishop of Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church, moved around the constituency, drumming up support ahead of Thursday elections.

PICTURES:

Zwnews