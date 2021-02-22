South Africa’s Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga Monday announced the national matric results for the class of 2020.

2020 was an unusual year for both pupils and teachers as they had to adapt to a new way of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving opening remarks, DM Regina Mhaule said in spite of difficulties, the class of 2020 exceeded expectations. She said the class would have been the strongest cohort had it not been for the pandemic.

Minister Angie Motshekga said the 2020 academic year will be remembered as the year that presented major challenges adding that the government had to balance this as well as protecting lives.

The minister also said the priority for this term is the implementation of a curriculum that works for the 4IR and 5IR, strengthening it and decolonising it.