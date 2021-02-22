The CAF Organising Committee of Interclub Competition has released its verdict on the following matters relating to the matches between South African and Moroccan teams participating in CAF 2021 Champions league football:

CR Belouizdad vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC

This TOTAL CAF Champions League will now be played in Tanzania on 28 February 2021 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kick-off is at 13h00 GMT

Tanzania Football Federation has sent an approval letter to host the match.

Waydad AC vs Kaizer Chiefs FC

The match has been scheduled for 28 February 2021 in Burkina Faso at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou.

Kick-off time is at 16h00 GMT.

Burkinabe Football Association (BFA) has sent to CAF the approval letter to host it.