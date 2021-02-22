The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has called on members of the public to be wary of social media advertisements and online traders.

This follows a case which happened on 20 February 2021, in which a Bulawayo man (30) was fleeced of ZAR 50 000 by an unknown man impersonating a health worker at Mpilo Hospital.

The police says the unsuspecting victim was lured to the venue through a WhatsApp chat where the suspect claimed to be selling vehicle parts.

He was made to leave his bag in the suspect’s vehicle and they entered the hospital premises before the suspect asserted to have forgotten something in the car and vanished with the bag containing the ZAR 50 000.

Meanwhile the suspect is yet to be arrested, and the police is urging members of the public to get lured by social media adverts as they would up losing valuables.

-Zwnews