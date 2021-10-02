Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Thursday petitioned the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to desist from throwing teargas canisters into public transport. The lawyers demanded a written response from Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga that the misdeeds would not be repeated.

This followed an incident this week where police officers threw teargas canisters into a South Africa-bound Mulaudzi bus, forcing dozens of passengers, including children, to escape through windows.

ZLHR urged Matanga to furnish the human rights organisation with a written undertaking in which law enforcement agents shall be directed to desist from the practice of throwing teargas canisters into loaded public transportation vehicles.

Meanwhile, according to health experts teargass smoke can lead to health problems to those exposed.

In general, exposure to tear gas can cause chest tightness, coughing, a choking sensation, wheezing and shortness of breath.

That is in addition to a burning sensation in the eyes, mouth and nose; blurred vision and difficulty swallowing.

Tear gas can also cause chemical burns, allergic reactions and respiratory distress.

Zwnews, Newsday