In an appalling show of downright disrespect for qa way of appreciation for a job well done!

This emerged after a memo advising the miners to collect the soft drinks bought for them as a ‘thank you’ by their masters this Tuesday broke the internet.

“Please be advised to collect the 2 X 300ML soft drinks today (14/07/20) as a token of appreciation for the good production achieved in the month of June,” partly reads the memo which was addressed to ‘all employees’.

“The time of collection is 1400hrs. Grade 11+ (Permanent Contractors & Contractors)- Bangala Club. Grade 1-10 Mine No. 13- 2309 Maramba Club. Mine No. 2310-9133. Contractors and Students- Manyanga. Please bring empty bottles upon collection,” reads the letter,” reads the letter.

See the attached letter:

Zwnews