ZANU PF Member of Parliament Keith Guzha has died due to a suspected case of Coronavirus.

The body of the former AAG president who broke away to form National Business Council Zimbabwe was taken by police after he died on Tuesday morning.

RIP Keith it is because of our poor health facilities. Your wife spent the whole night looking for a ventilator and she couldn’t find it in Harare. Go well PAPA. pic.twitter.com/IJl6yXQBkZ — Hon.mashayamombeS (@mashayamombe_s) July 14, 2020

Posting on Twitter Shadreck Mashayamombe said, “Rest In Peace Keith , it is Because of poor health facilities in our country Your wife Spend The Whole night looking for a ventilator for you to survive asi yakashaika.”

agencies