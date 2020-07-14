The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance has lambasted Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘panic-stricken’ Zanu PF Government accusing the state of placing the opposition party’s detained national youth organiser, Godfrey Kurauone, under Command Fasting as he is allegedly being denied access to food and warm clothing.

In a statement released by the MDC-A Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Tshuma, the ‘illegal detention’ of Kurauone is not only unacceptable but will ’cause fury and wrath on the citizenry already dismayed by the corrupt tendencies of Mnangagwa’.

“Disturbing reports we are receiving is that Clr Kurauone is being denied access to food and warm clothing and this is a clear disrespect and violation of rights of detained persons as enshrined in the Constitution,” Tshuma said.

The youth assembly publicist also described dismissed Health and Child Care former minister and Mnangagwa ‘cousin’, Obadiah Moyo, as the rightful candidate for detention in an emotionally charged statement.

Continued Illegal Detention Of Our Youth Organizer Unacceptable!

The continued illegal detention of our National Youth Organizer, Clr Godfrey Kurauone at one of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s concentration camps, Masvingo Remand Prison is unacceptable. Disturbing reports we are receiving is that Clr Kurauone is being denied access to food and warm clothing and this is a clear disrespect and violation of rights of detained persons as enshrined in the Constitution. It is also very clear that Mnangagwa’s panic stricken illegal regime is illegally locking up Kurauone as a means to strike fear on citizens ahead of 31 July protests. As an Assembly, we have stated it before and we state it now that not even prison walls can deter us from taking Emmerson Mnangagwa head on. Let it be known that the continued illegal detention of our youth organizer is going to cause fury and wrath on the citizenry already dismayed by the corrupt tendencies of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegitimate regime. Proper candidates for indefinite remand and jail are Mnangagwa’s clansmen like his cousin Obadiah Moyo who looted Covid-19 funds yet he is walking scot free. Kurauone must never continue to be illegally detained for refusing to obey Command Fasting from an illegitimate President whose hands drip with blood of 1 August 2018 victims. As MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, we want to make it clear that we are all Kurauone! Kurauone is an organizer and mobilizer of progressive youths and us too we are going to organize and mobilize to demand his immediate release. No to persecutions by prosecution! #KushingaMberi! Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

Zwnews