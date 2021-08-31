Police authorities in the Midlands Province have confirmed the arrest of five people employed at a milling plant in Zvishavane after they allegedly assaulted a suspected thief to death.

Provincial police spokesman Emmanuel Mahoko said the deceased person is Amon Mapingire (34) who was assaulted after having unlawfully entered into the premises of Gratina Milling Plant.

“The allegations are that Mapingire unlawfully entered into Gratina Milling Plant premises after breaking locks to several rooms. Mapingire who was accompanied by other suspects was caught while trying to escape,” Mahoko was quoted by the regional Mirror newspaper as saying.

“His captors tied his hands and feet with a rope and assaulted him with sticks. Mapingire was taken to Zvishavane Police where he died on arrival,” he said.

Zwnews