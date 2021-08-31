Zimbabwe police authorities have confirmed the arrest of eight people last Sunday who reportedly smuggled sacks of clothes using unauthorized ports of entry and exit along Chirundu border.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement that:
“The ZRP urges members of the public to comply with COVID-19 regulations and use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders. On 29/08/21, Police nabbed eight suspects in Chirundu for smuggling. Police recovered 10x90kgs and 2x50kgs sacks of clothes”.
“The contraband was found stashed in a bush near Tiger Safari. The suspects later claimed ownership of the goods and were subsequently arrested,” said the police.
Zwnews