BREAKING: 20 gold miners feared dead at Zanu PF owned Eldorado mine in Chinhoyi

Samson Muchirahondo

Up to 20 artisanal miners are reported to have died at Eldorado mine in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province, sources have told ZwNews.

The miners are said to have been trapped last midnight.

According to well placed sources, the 11 are being suspected to have been mining illegally at a mine which Zanu PF is said to have grabbed.

The ownership wrangle is still on, with the police and the army reported to be benefitting from the fight as they are allegedly soliciting for bribes for one to temporarily mine.

The source said: “11 illegal miners have died in the shaft here (Eldorado) mine. They were trapped inside,” said the source on condition that their name is not revealed.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara was not immediately available for a comment in the morning as his phone was not reachable.

Another source is claiming that the number of deaths might be higher than 11, instead it can be 20.

