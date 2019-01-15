Military operation underway in Zimbabwe..Armed soldiers on rampage..PICTURES

Sources in different Zimbabwe locations report that a bloody military campaign is currently underway following fuel protests that left 5 people dead yesterday.

Armed soldiers are reported to be conducting door-to-door operations in the high-density areas of Harare and Bulawayo.

The most affected areas in Harare are Chitungwiza, Epworth and Dzivarasekwa where soldiers are alleged to be indiscriminately assaulting people and arresting them for involvement in yesterday’s protests which later degenerated into violence.

Sources in Kadoma also reported beating and barbaric violence perpetrated by security forces against protesters and elderly citizens from Rimuka township.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has already issued a statement condemning brutal attacks carried out by the soldiers and the police since last night.

Below are some pictures of a person badly beaten in Zimbabwe:

Epworth funeral standoff

There was a standoff in Epworth, Harare South, this morning when mourners carrying a coffin of a someone who was shot yesterday approached soldiers who were deployed in the area.

It is not yet clear how the confrontation ended.

Helicopter fires teargas

A helicopter fired teargas to disperse protesters in a township in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Police and demonstrators have clashed since Monday following sharp fuel price hikes decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.