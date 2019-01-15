BREAKING: Zimbabwe blocks internet, social media… WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Shut down

The government of Zimbabwe under the leadership of Acting President Constantino Dominic Guvheya Chiwenga has blocked access to WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter across all the mobile and fixed telecoms networks in the country.

The country’s biggest service providers Econet and TelOne have gone a step further and closed down the entire internet so if you are on these you cannot even use VPNs to get around the block.

Econet being the biggest provider of connectivity effectively means more that 75% of Zimbabweans can not access internet anymore.

State owned TelOne is the country’s biggest fixed telephone and internet service provider.

Zimbabwe is in a state of emergency after nationwide protests, riots and job stayways plunged the country into crises following hiking of fuel and gas prices by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Saturday.

General Chiwenga has not yet issued a statement in response to the crises which has left more than 5 people dead.

The deceased and injured were shot by live ammunition discharged from automatic weapons.