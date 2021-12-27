File photo

Army commanders at the Airforce of Zimbabwe’s Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru have barred the arrest of a fellow soldier who shot and killed a civilian.

It is reported the civilian was parked near the army station on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, fearing being interrogated or arrested, the civilian tried to get away and was shot dead.

Meanwhile, military premises are believed to be protected places, probably the reason why the civilian tried to get away fearing being questioned.

Under the Protected Areas Act, it is not allowed to be in close proximity to such areas, to fly past, sketch, etc.

Zwnews