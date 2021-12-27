Police in Mwenezi arrested Tavavamwenye Chamana (42) in connection with a murder case, in which he killed his cousin brother, Brighton Zhou (33) after a misunderstanding over a cup of opaque beer.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, police in Bulawayo are investigating a fraud case in which a 31 year old man was duped of US$5000 on 7 November 2021.

The man was enticed to deposit the cash at Bit Coin interchange offices by the suspect and promised to get his money back with an interest of US$1000 after two weeks.

After the lapse of the agreed period he found the suspect’s offices closed and no further information regarding the company is known.

