Mihlali Ndamase has apologised to her followers for her behavior after she recently took to Instagram to expose several brands for not paying what was due to her.

Content creator, Mihlali Ndamase’s content is always top tier. She puts her time and effort into her content for these big brands so it’s only fitting that she gets compensated for what’s due to her.

She works with numerous brands but outed 4 brands for not running her cheque.

Firstly, there was Vodacom, then Saint Lounge in Cape Town, Malfy Gin South Africa as well as Roth Media.

“I hosted Saint Lounge in August. I still haven’t received payment. Kindly advise when can expect my money my angels? These are two other brands that owe me mone, should I elaborate” wrote Mihlali Ndamase.” she wrote on Instagram.

She then put Vodacom on blast saying she did not leave her house to shoot content for them for free so she expects her payment. “… as much as I love you I didn’t leave my house and shoot content for free, when are you paying me sana?.”

She took aim at Malfy and Roth media, “Hayike sana months of not paying me as a brand ambassador @malfyginsa @roth_media” wrote Mihlali Ndamase.

She also said she is fed up of being the bigger person, “Bigger person ushonile, I want my money” she wrote.

After getting paid what’s due to her, Mihlali apologised to her followers for her behavior saying she had exhausted all of her options.

In a video, she said, “Hey my loves, so I wanted to take a moment to sincerely apologise to you guys for what you were exposed to this morning.

“It’s very unfortunate that it had to get to that point, but once you’ve exhausted your options, what else can you resort to? Sincerest apologies.

“I’m sorry you guys had to see that side of me. Hopefully, it will never come out again”.

“I feel like it’s my job to serve you guys content and whatever happens behind the scenes is really not your problem or your business. But I really do appreciate the support you guys showed me.

“I genuinely appreciate it. Even to my colleagues in the industry and those who spoke up as well, I really do appreciate it,” she added.

“Hopefully, we can get to a point where we all respect each other more and brands can pride themselves in upholding their end of the deal once the content has been delivered,” she concluded.

Mihlali is dragging big brands for late payments. If they can do that to her, I can’t imagine what they put smaller creators through 💔 — Bonsmara (@KolourMeKapes) October 29, 2022

Mihlali’s Instagram right now is revolutionary. There is an unspoken rule to not call out brands. She did. And she is the biggest influencer in SA. Love her work — A skeptic (@No_butReallytho) October 29, 2022

-Zalebs