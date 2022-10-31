Cassper Nyovest and T-Lee Moiloa, who runs and owns the company that manages Nyovest and several of his businesses through Bridge Entertainment, have announced that they have cut ties with Tshepo Seone, popularly know as Spike.

Spike had been Nyovest’s road manager for several years and their relationship dates back to Nyovest’s early days trying to establish himself in the music industry.

Spike was seen with Nyovest as early as a few weeks ago at gigs and shows across the country.

“To all our business associates, partners, promoters & stakeholders. Pls note this urgent notice. 💔” Nyovest wrote on Twitter.

This shocking announcement was made through Nyovest and Moiloa’s various social media accounts and accompanied with a press statement.

“Please note the above-mentioned companies and owners have cut all working ties with former Road Manager Tshepo Seone, popularly know as Spike.”

The companies include Bridge Entertainment, Family Tree, Root Of Fame, Billiato, Mud to Marble and Bridge Ent Botswana.

“We ask that no promoter or partner of ours communicate any work-related matters concerning Cassper and any of the aforementioned companies with him,” it added.

“He no longer represents nor is a part of any and all of the operations under any capacity whatsoever. Due to a pending legal issue, we unfortunately cannot share any more details regarding this matter.”

When IOL Entertainment reached out to Nyovest’s publicity team for comment, they responded: “No one is available for comment further than the statement issued.”

Spike did not respond to our request for comment or answer any of our calls at the time of writing.

