Gweru City Council has reportedly completed payment of a top-of-the-range 2018 Toyota Prado controversially procured for suspended Town Clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza.

The vehicle is reportedly valued at US$176 000.

According to online sources, the Prado will officially be presented to Gwatipedza when the corruption charges she is facing are brought to finality.

Gwatipedza was suspended without pay and benefits by Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe. She is facing several counts of alleged corruption and abuse of office.

More details to follow…..

Agencies