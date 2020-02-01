CID Gweru Officer-in-charge, Detective Inspector Leonard Gwandu, who is facing charges of abuse of office after he reportedly released a vehicle believed to have been stolen from neighbouring South Africa without following due process, is set to stand for trial on February 20, it has emerged.

It is the state’s case that Gwandu, who is on $1 000 bail, released the allegedly stolen vehicle to controversy-ridden Kwekwe businessman Shepherd Tundiya who was subsequently arrested for driving the vehicle in question last year in October. Gwandu last week appeared before Gweru magistrate Tavengwa Sangster facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

It is also understood that Gwandu and his subordinates checked the vehicle on the Interpol database which is installed in his office. The database, the court heard, showed that the vehicle might have been stolen from Mr Thomas Blom in South Africa. Tundiya was subsequently charged with theft of the vehicle but was latter acquitted on December 13, 2019.

However, his acquittal did not give an order as to the disposal of the vehicle. The court further heard that police had not initially handed over the vehicle documents and information to the clerk of court to enable the court to issue an order of disposition.

Gwandu reportedly released the vehicle to Tundiya albeit the fact that the South African Police Service were coming to Zimbabwe to identify the car .

In turn,Tundiya previously told the court that he bought the vehicle from a Harare-based car dealer, a one Patrick Mutodi.

State Media