Ex-Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has literally been thrown between the horns of a dilemma after his former wife Saturday approached the High Court seeking a 50 percent share of the riches they accumulated during their three-year marriage.

Dokora’s ex-wife, Mercy Hanyani, who he customarily married in 2016 before they divorced in September 2019 is now seeking the intervention of the courts of law in her sensational bid to effect an equitable distribution of the assets they acquired during their debatably short-lived union. The two have a child together.



Hanyani’s legal representatives, Gutsa and Chimhoga Attorneys, said in an application that when the two separated last September, the former Zanu PF heavyweight reportedly retained all of the acquired assets and only left the applicant with the child and their clothes.

More to follow……

