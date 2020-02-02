The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Zimbabwe) has condemned police in Kwekwe after a freelance journalist based in the Midlands mining town, Nyasha Majoni, was recently manhandled by police details who accused him of sending pictures and video clips of police arresting illegal money changers in the CBD.

Majoni (pictured) was allegedly manhandled by a group of four police officers who were on patrol on January 27, 2020. The police also temporarily confiscated his phone demanding to see the pictures and video clips in his mobile. They latter threatened the journalist with unspecified action.



In a statement, MISA Zimbabwe said it is ‘greatly concerned with the number of cases involving the police in the harassment and assault of journalists conducting their lawful and constitutionally protected duties of reporting on events as they unfold without any hindrance’.

“These media freedom violations which should be addressed as a matter of urgency, do not only dent the image of the police but of Zimbabwe as a country that does not respect its own Constitution particularly when these are perpetrated by members of the police who are supposed to be exemplary in their conduct and respect for the law”, MISA said.

Zwnews