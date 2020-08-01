When she recklessly uttered that Covid19 was God’s way of punishing Western nations for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, Defence Minister Oppar Muchinguri probably didn’t know that the pandemic would one day directly affect her colleagues in the so-called New Dispensation under President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

And, if unverified reports reaching Zwnews that the Defence Minister contracted coronavirus are anything to go by, then Muchinguri will forever live to rue the very day she said the pandemic was God’s way of punishing the Western world.

Reports say Muchinguri, Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, Mines Minister Winston Chitando and his predecessor Obert Mpofu are all bed-ridden after allegedly contracting the deadly virus.

Although Harare was yet to set the record straight on the alleged infections of the high profile political personalities, the reports come at a time when the coronavirus scourge has taken its toll on officials from Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Government.

Only this week alone, Lands and Agriculture minister Chief Marshall (Retired) Perrance Shiri and Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Overson Mugwisi passed on after reportedly contracting the virus.

The death of, esspecially the late Minister Shiri, has resulted in amplified calls for contact tracing on various Government officials including Mnangagwa, who have had physical interractions with the deceased minister.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 20, Zimbabwe has recorded 3 169 confirmed cases, 1 004 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Zwnews