The Young Warriors’s trip to SA for the COSAFA U-20 Championship has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

This comes a few days after the suspension of ZIFA CEO Joseph Mamutse and the SRC Director General Prince Mupazviriho for violating procedures regarding national team travels.

The two send the teams to participate in international games without SRC approval.

Part of the suspension reads; “The placement of the General-Secretary/CEO of ZIFA, Joseph Mamutse, under immediate suspension from all forms of football administration pending an investigation into the circumstances under which:-

“The Zimbabwe National Women’s Football Team left Zimbabwe to participate in a tournament in South Africa without the necessary approval from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation (‘Sports Ministry’) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health & Child Care (‘Health Ministry’) in light of the COVID-19 Regulations and attendant directives thereto;

“The Zimbabwe National Under 17 Girl’s Football Team left Zimbabwe to participate in a tournament in South Africa without the necessary approval from the Sports Ministry in conjunction with the Health Ministry in light of the COVID-19 Regulations and attendant directives thereto…”

It also reads: “The placement of the Director-General of the Sports & Recreation Commission, Prince Mupazviriho, under immediate suspension pending an investigation into the circumstances under which ‘authority’ was purportedly granted, in retrospect, to the teams set out in 1.1 and 1.2 to travel to South Africa without the knowledge and / or authority of the SRC Board as well as the Ministries of Sport and Health.”

-Zwnews

