The Meteorological Services Department, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for Wednesday 09 August 2023, valid until Friday 11 August 2023.

According to the report, the southern and eastern parts of the country are expected to experience slightly colder temperatures with drifting clouds.

On Wednesday 9 August 2023, the entire country experienced clear skies, but areas along and south of the highveld had very cold morning conditions, accompanied by ground frost in various locations including Bulawayo, Chipinge, Gweru, Harare, Henderson, Hwedza, Kadoma, Lupane, Masvingo, Mutoko, Nkayi, Nyanga, Plumtree, Rusape, and West Nicholson.

The day became warmer but turned windy and cold in the evening, particularly felt in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland Provinces.

The forecast for Thursday 10 August 2023 indicates that Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, the southern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, and Mashonaland East Provinces will experience mostly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions throughout the day, accompanied by drizzle in certain areas.

Conversely, other parts of the country, including Matebeleland North, the northern parts of Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Central Provinces, are expected to be predominantly sunny and mild during the day, transitioning to windy and cold conditions overnight.

The impacts of these weather conditions include potential health effects on vulnerable individuals, such as respiratory-related illnesses, as well as the sensitivity of plants and animals to temperature changes.

Ground frost may damage crops, windy conditions increase the risk of veld fires, and light rain and drizzle may affect outdoor activities.

To mitigate these impacts, it is advised to keep warm and ensure vulnerable individuals are adequately dressed, monitor temperature within fowl runs, take precautions against veld fires, and be cautious when starting controlled fires.

The weather outlook for Friday 11 August 2023 suggests cloudy, windy, and cold conditions in the morning in Masvingo, Manicaland, and Mashonaland East Provinces, becoming partly cloudy and mild in the afternoon.

Other provinces are expected to be cold in the morning with slight ground frost in frost-prone areas, becoming warm with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.