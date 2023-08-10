Chief Mtshane Khumalo was today (Thursday) elected unopposed as the new president of the National Chief’s Council.

Traditional leaders held the elections in Harare, a week after they selected their representatives in Senate.

Chief Mtshane, who is the incumbent deputy president of the council, was nominated by the outgoing president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, with Chief Chitanga seconding the nomination.

Prior to the election, Chief Charumbira hinted that he would not seeking re-election to the helm of the national traditional leaders’ body after serving two terms.

The National Chiefs’ Council met in Bulawayo ahead of today’s elections, which saw the coming onboard of the new Chiefs’ Council president and the deputy who automatically become Members of Parliament as Senators.

The elections were presided over by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

