The Meteorological Services Department office has forecasted heavy rains accompanied with lightning and a high risk of flooding in places, today and tomorrow.

According to the office, the forecast covers the whole country and those travelling have been urged to take it easy on the roads as the rains may blur their vision or make the tarmac slippery.

People have also been warned against attempting to cross flooded rivers and to avoid metal objects as this would put them at risk of being struck by lightning.

Meanwhile, weather experts from the SADC region have predicted normal to above normal rainfall in the region during the current season.

Floods and thunderstorms are also expected in most countries in the region, including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, among others.

Met department warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms

