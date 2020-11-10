A disabled man from Amaveni suburb in Kwekwe has reportedly ‘dumped’ the wheelchair that was donated to him by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa early this year, Zwnews reports.

While touring Amaveni suburb early this year to check on the Covid19 national lockdown compliance by the residents, Mnangagwa who was accompanied by his wife, Auxillia blessed Dexter Nyama, who was crawling along the road, with a wheelchair.

The wheelchair was donated by First Lady Auxillia’s Angel of Hope Foundation.

A Zwnews staffer caught up with Nyama on Monday in Kwekwe and the wheelchair-bound former teacher who apparently suffers from mental challenges was crawling around the neighborhood without the wheelchair that was donated to him by the 77-year old strongman.

While warning this reporter against taking pictures, Nyama questionably said the wheelchair was ‘at the mine’.

“Wheelchair iri ku mine, shamwari. Mira zvekunditora mapicture mupfanha,” Nyama who could not entertain further questioning from this publication saying he wanted to buy cigarettes from Amaveni Superette said before crawling away.

But Nyama’s neighbors from the neighborhood’s W-section said he ‘dumped’ the wheelchair donated to him by Mnangagwa, long back.

Reasons for Nyama’s actions were not yet clear during the time of publishing but according to residents from the populous neighborhood, Nyama who identified himself as Dexter Masango when he met the Mnangagwas, has a tendency of disregarding wheelchairs and prefers crawling.

When the First Family met Nyama, the 65-year old former St Martin’s Primary School teacher was crawling along the streets of Amaveni suburb.

more details to follow…

Zwnews

