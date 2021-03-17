Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza is touring the country’s largest diversified media group, Zimpapers this morning assessing operations at the stable.

Apparently, the newly appointed deputy minister says the flow of information in Zimbabwe must be a two-way process.

He told the state media that the government should disseminate information on one hand, while also receiving crucial feedback from citizens on the other.

Meanwhile, the state media in Zimbabwe have been blamed for being one sided, acting as the ruling party ZANU PF’s mouthpiece.

Over the years, the national broadcaster had been accused of failing to grasp that the process of information dissemination, but simply became propaganda.

According to critics, this allegedly saw some people shunning local stations in favour of foreign media and the proliferation of satellite dishes.

