Image- Masvingo Mirror

A 60-year-old patient, Keeper Moyo who suffered from memory loss was found dead a week after he sneaked out of Gwanda Provincial Hospital, reports Masvingo Mirror.

The incident raised questions about the security of patients at Matebeleland South’s biggest referral centre.

The body was discovered in a state of advanced decomposition, a week after Moyo went missing.

Commenting on the development, former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says institutional security in the country is long over gone.

“Institutional security yemuZimbabwe yakaenda naMugabe.

“This is the same reason why there is a proliferation of fake doctors at Parirenyatwa hospital.

“There is nothing special under this former bodyguard’s govt – all they know is corruption and externalisation of funds,” he says.