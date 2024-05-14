The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has poured cold water on reports that Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU PF has been accredited to observe South Africa’s elections.

Reports suggest that ZANU-PF would be granted observer status on election day caused an uproar last week.

It emerged that the African National Congress (ANC) enlisted the party to help bolster its election campaign ahead of the polls later in May.

Last week, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) wrote to the IEC flagging its concerns about ZANU-PF’s participation in the elections.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula told the IEC that accusations of political intolerance, violence and election rigging against ZANU-PF would damage the integrity of the South African elections.

Zungula recommended that the IEC only admit organisations with a proven track record of democratic principles as observers.

In a response to the ATM, the IEC confirmed that it had not accredited ZANUF-PF or any other political party to observe the country’s elections.

The IEC said it has measures in place to prevent its electoral processes from being compromised.

EWN