The government has announced that the 2024 cotton buying season will be from 1 to 30 June 2024.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said farmers will recieve 75% of their payments in USD and 25% in ZiG.

He added that all outstanding payments by the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe amounting to US$2.65 million and 2.8 million ZiG will be cleared by 31 May 2024.

Muswere added the grade-based pricing system will be announced once on-going consultations are concluded.

Meanwhile, he also announced that it is now mandatory for all children to be vaccinated, attend school and receive medical attention.

Muswere said the government will take stern action against those that deliberately defy this Policy.

Meanwhile, during the briefing it was also noted that the ZimLAC Urban livelihoods and Nutrition Assessment established that 65% of Urban households are food secure, while 35% are food insecure.

The propotion of the food insecure households translates to 1 732 770 people.

The minister said this population will be monitored for Cash transfers for purposes of secure welfare assistance.

Muswere also noted that access to education continues to be high with 80.3% of school going children attending school, while the majority of the 19.7% out of school children have financial challenges.

