Arundel Hospital has pledged to pay all medical bills for a Zimbabwean patient who was recently embarrassed by the Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman,” said the Hospital via a public announcement.

The Hospital says it has an

ongoing philanthropic practice,

where it provides free medical

assistance to individuals from all walks of life.

“We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, to provide optimum healthcare to all.”

Dr Ramathuba came under fire for lashing out at a Zimbabwean patient awaiting surgery.

She told the patient off, saying Zimbabweans are choking the South African health system.

Arundel Hospital is allegedly linked to Sakunda owner Kuda Tagwirei a perceived President Emmerson Mnangagwa business ally.

Zwnews