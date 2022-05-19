Stakeholders in the media industry met during a Writeshop in Gweru yesterday, in order to finalise the Broadcasting Services amendment Bill, 2021.

The participants who attended the writeshop were drawn from a number of organisations including:

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Zimpapers, ZBC, Zimbabwe Media Commission, MISA, Media Association of Zimbabwe, VMCZ

and Multi-Choice.

Others included:

MSU, Zimbabwe National Arts Council, ZACRAS, Transmedia, LSZ, GZU, Zimbabwe Young Lawyers Association

and Harare Polytechnic School of Journalism.

Apparently, addressing the Writeshop, Information Minister Monica Mustvangwa said:

“The writeshop bears testimony to the efforts being made by Government realigning the legal and regulatory framework to the provisions of our constitution.

“The Second Republic led by HE President Emmerson Mnangagwa believes in engagement and unity of purpose.”

Meanwhile, the objective of the broadcasting services amendment bill, 2021 is principally to align the Broadcasting services act (chapter 12:06) with the constitution and also with the public entities corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) which was gazetted on 11 May 2019.

Zwnews