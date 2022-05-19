The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor F. Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) March/April 2022 National Examination’s NFC to HND results have been released.

He wishes to thank the lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

Their contribution to the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 67.8 % pass rate.

All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions from Thursday 19 May 2022.