ED Mnangagwa challenged to release the findings of past Commissions

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

The President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has been challenged to release the outcomes of past Commissions of inquiries, which former President Robert Mugabe was not keen to release, if he is serious on dealing with human rights abuses.

While his current setting up of a seven member commission has been heavily criticised by many, political analysts have called on the President to exhibit his commitment by releasing outcomes of past Commissions whose findings were never made public.

Commenting on the same issue the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition says the country has a history of organised killings of civilians, and despite that inquiries were instituted their findings if any, were swept under the carpet.

Meanwhile, political scientist Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya agrees and adds that Zimbabweans should not expect the regime to be moved by the death of 7 people, when it killed more than 20 000 during the Gukurahundi genocide.

“If ED is serious let him release the Chihambakwe commission findings,” he says.

Another political scientist, Elder Mabhunu, concurs; “ED must do things differently, by releasing the outcomes of past Commissions or else people will treat him just like a Mugabe with a different hair cut.

“However, it is worrying that he is keen on wasting money by setting up structures whose findings he will let gather dust on the shelves.”

Some of the Commissions whose findings were hidden by the regime include the Chihambakwe commission which was set up by Mugabe to look into the Gukurahundi massacres. The Sandura Commission, looked into Willowvale vehicles scandals, among a host of others.