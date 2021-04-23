A Form Four pupil at a school in Bulawayo who felt being ‘belittled’ by a classmate who had a tendency of pocking fun at him ended up stabbing him with an okapi knife in revenge.

Sources told one state-run weekly tabloid that Mike Siziba (16) and his classmate Simbarashe Manjokota were a few metres away from the Lobengula High School premises, heading home, when their fellow classmate Keith Mlauzi (17) approached them while huffing in heavy anger.

“He started accusing Mike of being in the habit of poking fun at him when in class thereby belittling him. The situation became tense as the angry Keith started to push and shove Mike,” a teacher at the school said.

It is understood that the situation spiralled out of control and Keith being on a mission to settle a score, fumbled in his pocket and took out a knife before stabbing Mike on the shoulder.

“He left the knife stuck on his shoulder and ran away. Mike writhed in agony. Luckily a senior teacher arrived at the scene and rendered first aid on him before he phoned an ambulance which came after about 30 minutes. He was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was treated,” said the teacher.

Police authorities have since confirmed the incident.

“We arrested a 17-year-old student who stabbed his classmate after he accused him of poking fun at him in class. We condemn school bullying and would like to warn such learners who engage in bullying, that the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said.

state media/Zwnews