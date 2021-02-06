The National Council, sitting as an extension of Congress, moved to amend the MDC T constitution to create the position of a Second Vice President of the party.

This was an effort in aligning the party constitution with that of the country, as well as closing a leadership vacuum that has the potential of creating instability within the party.

In that regard, Hon Senator Elias Mudzuri is now officially the Second Vice President of the MDC-T, with Dr Thokozani Khupe as 1st Vice President.