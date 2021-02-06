The recently announced 2020 grade 7 results have shown a massive 9.79% pass rate decline from 2019.

The figures have shown that a total of 327 559 candidates (1.35% increase from 2019) sat for the examinations.

However, the pass rate stood at 37.11% indicating a fall from the previous year.

Apparently, females maintained their dominance over their male counterparts as girls outperformed boys.

It should also be noted that female candidates have performed better than male candidates since 2015.

