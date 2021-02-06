The UK has charged a Zimbabwean science supply teacher, William Chinyanga (50), with four counts of terrorism offences. This relates to speeches that Chinyanga shared on Facebook, in which he allegedly encouraged people to burn down petrol stations and businesses.

The London based Chinyanga was arrested on February 25 last year by officers from the London Metropolitan Counter Terrorism Command and appeared in court on January 13 charged with four counts of encouraging terrorism.

On Friday, Chinyanga appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing where he just confirmed his name, address and date of birth.

The charges relate to speeches allegedly shared by the teacher – who lives in Archway, north London – on Facebook in early December 2019.

The videos encouraged viewers to burn down petrol stations and businesses in Zimbabwean capital Harare to put ‘pressure’ on the Government, local media reports.

Chinyanga is a campaigner for political change in his home country, the Old Bailey heard.

Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial date of February 10, 2022, with a further preparatory hearing on May 28.