KWEKWE: MDC official viciously attacked by Zanu PF youths

An MDC official sustained injuries after she was attacked and assaulted by alleged youths from the ruling Zanu-PF party. MDC Midlands Youth Assembly Chair Sekai Marashe Muchaina sustained injuries after being attacked in Kwekwe.

Kwekwe the home town of President Mnangagwa, is home to armed gangs including the feared al-Shabaab, named after the Somali terror organisation and numerous machete wielding thugs that survive on thuggery and intimidation.

Last week an opposition supporter lost his life after he was attacked by Zanu PF youths near MDC offices.