Chigova dropped, Chipezeze for World Cup Qualifier..Zim Warriors full line up

The Warriors caretaker coach, Joey Antipas has named an 18-member squad for the World Cup qualifier against Somalia next month.

The first leg of the preliminary round fixture will be played at a neutral venue in Djibouti on 5 September.

Barbourfields Stadium will host the second match three days later.

Four new players have been called up namely, Macclive Phiri, Tichaona Chipunza, Phineas Bamusi and Clive Augusto.

There are 5 notables absentees, among them is Nyasha Mushekwi, Knowledge Musona, George Chigova, Ovidy Karuru and Marvelous Nakamba.

Goalkeepers

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Talbert Shumba (Chapungu).

Defenders

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Macclive Phiri (Highlanders) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs).

Strikers

Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Evans Rusike (Supersport United).