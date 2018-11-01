MDC Mourns Chief Gambiza of Chiundura

The MDC president and the entire MDC family is saddened by the passing on of Chief Gambiza of Chiwundura in the early hours of today. It is with great sorrow that the party learnt of the death of one of our custodian of culture and tradition.

As a Party the MDC recognizes the institution and role of traditional leadership in protecting, promoting and development of Zimbabwe’s culture and traditions. The passing on of chief Gambiza comes at a time when the MDC is pushing for a new transformative government which prioritizes the Development and Urbanisation of Rural Areas (DURA) where chiefs play a critical role in the revitalization of the existing rural centers and the creation of new work centres.