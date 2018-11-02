BREAKING News: Prophet Magaya arrested over HIV-AIDS Aguma herb….appears in court

LATEST: Prophet Walter Magaya in court over ‘HIV/AIDS Cancer cure’

HARARE: Prophet Walter Magaya of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries has been arrested and is due before a Harare magistrate shortly.

Magaya is facing charges under the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act for selling medicines without a licence.

He claimed at a church service on Sunday that he had found a cure for HIV. The ‘Aguma’ medicine was being sold at his church and online.

Following widespread condemnation from both the government and HIV/Aids advocacy groups, Magaya later apologized for rushing to announce his discovery without going through the legal procedures including conducting clinical tests.