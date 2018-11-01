GORERAZA: Sanctions don’t harm Zanu PF, ED.. They damage everyone else

Zanupf still has power and Zanupf is still very much rich sanctions or no sanctions. The opposition is still not in power and ordinary people are hurting badly from the effects of sanctions.

Sanctions are not going to remove or bring poverty to Zanupf. The sanctions targeted at Zanupf missed and have been hitting the ordinary man on the streets. Mnangagwa and others are not affected in any way by closing factories and shortages and prices. For more than 20 years they have not.

Zanupf has armour against the sanctions. You who are unemployed and are an ordinary citizen do not. Those in civil society who still support sanctions collect their huge salaries in American dollars. If the sanctions go they no longer receive funding and so for them sanctions are good business.

For the opposition, if sanctions are removed the economy could rapidly recover and that would make them totally irrelevant. So they need sanctions. If people suffer it gives them great political capital.

What I do not understand is you the ordinary man who supports your own suffering for the political and financial gain of politicians and NGOs. You get nothing out of sanctions but pain, suffering and loss of years in your life.

The economy is very bad. Zanupf is financially very sound. Your life is bad. The lives of Zanupf top dogs are very good.

Sanctions are hitting you and not Zanupf. As long as sanctions remain, your life will remain a mess.

Open your eyes and minds. You the people have always been just pawns in these political chess games.

As the health system goes down the drain, Zanupf has Singapore, South Africa and China. Sanctions leave you the ordinary man with Parirenyatwa. Zanupf is covered. They lose nothing. It’s you who is getting punished thinking it’s Zanupf.

Strive Masiyiwa gave you $10 million for cholera. He is not concerned about himself but you, your welfare and your future, because sanctions don’t touch him but they touch you. He needs nothing but you need help, you need rescuing and that rescuing means removing the sanctions road block.

stanley goreraza