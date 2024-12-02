Douglas Mwonzora is facing legal and financial troubles as his law firm, Mwonzora and Associates, had its office property attached last week due to three months of unpaid rent.

The firm allegedly owes US$3,750 in arrears for the period from July to September 2024.

Simon Denhere, the landlord of the premises at 44 Eastcourt Road, Belvedere, initiated legal proceedings on September 19 by filing summons for the overdue rent.

Through an ex parte application at the Harare Civil Court, Denhere obtained a court order authorizing the attachment of property without Mwonzora’s presence in court.

Last Tuesday, the Messenger of Court enforced the order, confiscating several items from Mwonzora’s office, including sofas, a reception desk, an office desk, four computers, two printers, office chairs, and a generator.

The action was carried out under Section 34 of the Magistrates Court Act, aimed at preventing tenants from leaving without paying their debts.

Denhere has also filed for the law firm’s eviction and is demanding an additional US$1,250 in holding-over damages. Mwonzora must settle this amount to recover his seized property.

H Metro