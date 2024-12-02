Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says in life one always have to be a risk taker, in order to survive life threatening situations.

Chiwenga believes that people are living under the law of the jungle, thus survival for the fittest, hence the need to take risks.

He made the remarks while officiating at a regional Indaba recently, and warned that such risks should be well calculated.

Calculated risk-taking is a way of making decisions where one carefully weighs the risks to be encountered versus rewards.

It involves thoroughly understanding the situation, weighing the good against the bad, and making decisions based on facts, not just feelings.

Chiwenga is said to be locked in a fight with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over succession issues.

Mnangagwa is seemingly on top of the situation in trying to stop Chiwenga from taking over from him when his term ends in 2028.

His foot-soldiers are on the ground saying Mnangagwa is not stepping down, they call for extension of his term of office.

However, some warn that Chiwenga is not a push-over, they say he is a calculative risk taker.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga risked his life and put his head on the block when he led a coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Zwnews