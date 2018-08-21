Breaking: Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers jet into Zimbabwe

HARARE: The opposition MDC Alliance’s international lawyers arrived today from South Africa for tomorrow’s historic poll petition.

Veteran journalist Violet Gonda asked Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda if their work permit issues have been finalised.

Sibanda said the lawyers are accredited to be in court and continue to work as part of the team and that is all that matters for now.

It is not clear yet how they will be allowed to represent Chamisa after Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said they need to make proper work permit applications before they can be allowed to work in Zimbabwe.

Nelson Chamisa is challenging election results which gave Mnangagwa victory by less than 1%.

Meanwhile, Nkululeko Sibanda has attacked war veterans’ press statement describing it as irresponsible, dangerous and a sign that Zanu PF has gone to its old ways.

In a typical Mugabe fashion, the liberation fighters blasted the US government reminding it’s leader, Donald Trump, that they still have guns and they are ready to defend themselves. They also questioned Britain’s sincerity asking why the former colonial power was slowly returning back to Tony Blair’s hostile policies.