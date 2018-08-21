Former Housing Minister Fidelis Mhashu Dies at Age 76

Fidelis Mhashu, a founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change(MDC)and former Housing Minister in the Government of National Unity has passed away.

Mhashu died last night at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said,”The MDC has learned with extreme sadness the loss of one of the founding fathers of party of excellence, Hon Fidelis Mhashu. A fearless defender and veteran fighter for human rights, Hon Mhashu passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Monday night.”

He was 76.